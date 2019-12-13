Keithus I talks

Veteran roots singer Keithus I has released his latest single, My Life , which he describes as a universal song. It is co-produced by his Jah Dynasty Productions, Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger and Nigel Staff.

“Everyone has a right to decide their own destiny from the inspiration they get within themselves from God. No one wants to be dictated to by another. It is wanting to be free and follow your own heart. I'm following my own heart,” Keithus I explained.

The artiste, who was raised in Allman Town, Kingston, is a frequent visitor to Ethiopia which he says inspires his music. African Woman, another of his recent songs, was inspired by his travels to that East African country.

“The highlight of my career was going to Ethiopia and experiencing the love that they give overall to our music. That is what inspired me to write this song, African Woman,” said Keithus I.

Born Milton Samuels, Keithus I first came to national attention as a footballer in the late 1960s as a member of the powerful Vere Technical daCosta Cup team. His teammates included Orville Edwards, Corsel Blair, Kenneth “Bop” Campbell, and Las Shaw.

He began his music career in the 1970s but music took a backseat in the 1980s as he concentrated on a career in film production while living in Montreal, Canada.

Keithus I's first album, Then And Now, was released in 2012. He has released three albums to date.

His previous album, The People's Cry, was released last year.