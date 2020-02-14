Kemar Highcon at his sauciest

Dancehall artiste Kemar Highcon gave fans and media a taste of his EP, Sauce is Forever, on Tuesday night at Meca in the Marketplace.

He performed tracks from the oft-delayed EP. As a bonus for the jam-packed venue, several of his colleagues from the entertainment fraternity gave impromptu performances.

“Last night was tremendous and it was overwhelming in a good way. The support and love that I got was amazing, that even I was surprised,” Kemar Highcon said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash. “Last night showed me that I am a force to reckon with and anything you put your mind to, you can do it.”

Songs such as his chart-topper So Saucy and follow-up hit Talk Bout, as well as Sharp, Followers and Come for Me, were performed amid screams from female fans.

Kemar Highcon emerged last year and has quickly rode a wave of popularity with the youth demographic. He also signed corporate endorsements with Digicel and Pizza Hut.

Andrei Roper is brand manager for Pizza Hut, a sponsor of Sauce is Forever Live. He spoke about the company's association with the singjay.

“As the newest member of the Pizza Hut family, Kemar Highcon aligns perfectly with the brand. Kemar is the unquestioned 'Sauce Boss' of the music industry while Pizza Hut has the most delicious and sauciest pizzas in the market! We were extremely excited to come out in such a big way to support Kemar's new project and to be a part of his growth, as this new EP demonstrates his creativity, versatility and dynamism as an artiste,” he said.

Spice, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Vanessa Bling, Tamo J, Christopher Martin, D Major, and Jah Vinci all gave brief performances.

Sauce is Forever features songs produced by Track Starr and Grammy-winning Sean Alaric.