Khausion Di Ikon hits out at crime

Singer Khausion Di Ikon is concerned about the rising crime rate in the country. He also believes entertainers should play their part in denouncing crime and making their voices heard on issues of national importance.

“My thoughts on the impact of crime in the island are expressed in two of my recent songs — Wrong Turn and No Medz. As a people, we can do better and it all starts with each person. Myself and other entertainers I believe have a duty to use our craft as a tool to guide the society. Simply because word sound is power, what you put out is what the people receive,” Khausion Di Ikon told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The entertainer, who grew up in the tough inner-city community of Payne Land in Kingston, relocated to St Catherine.

“My mother relocated to Linstead from Payne Land because of the high crime rate in that and surrounding areas. She was seeking a much safer environment for her children at the time,” he said.

Last year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in making a case for imposing a state of emergency in the St Andrew South Police Division, said murders being recorded in Jamaica are nearly eight times the global average.

He pointed out that the global murder average is six per 100,000; for the Caribbean region, it is 16 per 100,000 — and Jamaica is at 46.2 per 100,000.

Khausion Di Ikon's given name is Nicholas Cowan. His musical objective is to bring back the love within the local music space with his brand of positive messages.

He has worked with producers including One Tree Records, Ghetto Life Records, Turbulence International Production, Full Chaarge Records, Young Boss Production, and Jahhstone Productionz.

His other songs include Rise Again, Ganja ft Mega Hitz, and One Time ft Trey Lawson.

was released in February. It was produced by Durrando Johnson of Bull Puss Entertainment and Travis Holloway of Saddam Aerodynamic.

“The song Rise Again was inspired by the constant hold back I have received in the music industry. It portrays my persistence and my determination to rise again. Despite the negatives, I have always risen above even my own expectations,” said Khausion Di Ikon.

Wrong Turn is listed among his better-known songs.