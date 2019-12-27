Killer concerns

The Jamaican music fraternity is a global force to be reckoned with. Dancehall legend Bounty Killer is usually credited for contributing to the careers of many top artistes.

The 47-year-old deejay is a patriarchal figure. He founded the dancehall collective known as The Alliance in 2003, and under his leadership, artistes like Mavado, Busy Signal, Wayne Marshall, Kiprich,Bling Dawg, Aidonia, and Vybz Kartel got extensive exposure early in their careers.

Other artistes who benefited from Bounty Killer's mentorship are Boom Dandimite, Nitty Kutchie, Angel Doolas, Elephant Man, Bramwell, and Daily Bread.

Bounty Killer (given name Rodney Price) established The Alliance Next Generation in 2011, to which artistes Iyara; Patexx; Marlon Binns; Calado; Bridgez; Assailant; Kym; K-Queen; Prince Pin; Dadda; Venon; Askel and Boom Steppa are members.

In 2018, the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) honoured Bounty Killer for his “extraordinary impact on the reggae industry” in the area of leadership.

Price made his musical debut in 1992. He is known for hit songs such as Down in The Ghetto (1994), Not Another Word (1994), Book Book Book (1997), Benz And Bimma (1996) and Can't Believe Mi Eyes (1998).

In 2002, he collaborated with No Doubt on the track, Hey Baby, which won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.