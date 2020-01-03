Koffee, Chronixx for St Kitts fest

Koffee and Chronixx have been announced as the main attractions for the St Kitts Music Festival set for the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in the capital Basseterre from June 24-28.

The announcement was made by the chairman of the St Kitts Music Festival Artistes Selection and Production Committee, Jonel Powell, who also shared that Jamaican musical icon, 71-year-old Jimmy Cliff will also be part of this year's 24th annual staging of the event. Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Wizkid and Kollision Band have also been announced as part of the line-up.

This is not the first time that Chronixx is performing on the festival. He first performed at the 2014 edition. He is known for songs such as Sweet Jamaica, Skanking Sweet, I Can, Majesty and Like a Whistle.

Koffee is coming off a phenomenal year which saw her earn her first Grammy nomination for her EP Rapture. Her single Toast continues to be strong for a second year and capped the year making the best of 2019 list for former US President Barack Obama.

The 2019 edition of the festival was headlined by ace deejay Buju Banton, who used the event as one of the Caribbean stops on his Long Walk To Freedom Tour which kicked off in March last year with a massive concert at the National Stadium in Kingston, and marked his return from serving an eight-year prison term in the United States on drug trafficking charges.