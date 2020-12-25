Newsmaker: Koffee continues her winning ways

Career - wise, 2020 was another big one for Koffee. Not only did she create history with her win at the Grammy Awards, the singjay also earned multiple brand endorsements and scored a massive summer hit song.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Koffee (given name Mikayla Simpson) shared some of her 2020 highlights.

“Making music with people I admired growing up — Chronixx, Protoje, Buju Banton, artistes like that. I never thought that would happen and I'm honoured to have been able to work with them. So, while 2020 has been rough with the pandemic (coronavirus) and not being able to tour, I've been blessed to be able to continue to make music,” she said.

Rapture, her debut EP for Promised Land Recordings/Columbia Records, was released in 2019. It topped the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart for several weeks and remained in that table this year.

At the 62nd Grammy Awards in January, Rapture won Best Reggae Album, making Koffee the first female artiste and youngest to take that category.

“Winning the Grammy was a highlight as well and feeling the support of Jamaicans from around the world was truly amazing,” she said.

During the summer Lockdown, a song produced by Dane Ray, became a massive hit for Koffee, who also collaborated with rhythm and blues singer John Legend on the track Don't Walk Away, from his sixth solo album, Bigger Love.

Don't Walk Away was featured on Barack Obama's summer playlist.

Pressure, another hit single by Koffee, stormed the charts by yearend. A remix featuring Buju Banton recently topped the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music (New York) Reggae Chart.

Corporate brands such as Hanes (USA), Malta and MasterCard also got in on the action with Koffee.

“I'm careful about the brands I represent and the campaigns I am in. They have to share that message of positivity and empowerment. Companies are recognising that we as Jamaicans have been at the forefront of shaping culture — especially in music. It's nice to have them acknowledge that and want to work with us,” she shared.