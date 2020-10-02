Korexx inks 'Donsome' deal
After four years of pursuing his musical career, dancehall artiste Korexx says he has found some stability in his career.
Earlier this week he signed with Florida-based Donsome Records, which is owned and operated by producer/music publisher Adrian “Donsome” Hanson.
“Signing with Donsome Records will give me the extra push I need to get to the mainstream market and also add the necessary structure to my career for me to reach the next level,” Korexx said in a media release.
The deejay, who has been quietly building a name for himself on the underground music scene, is known for songs including Logo, Trap Gad, Relationship Goals and Bad Gyal.
Said the Old Harbour-based artiste, “With the number of resources at my fingertips at Donsome Records our impact will be impeccable and hopefully will become a force to reckon with.”
Today, Korexx is scheduled to release his latest video Exotic. DJ Kemmo produced the song.
Born Kerick Thomas, the 24-year-old said his journey in music has not been a smooth one.
“The journey has been up and down, but most of all a learning experience. So right now, mi stronger than ever.”
Korexx has worked with producers, including Stinez Music, Countree Hype, Lee Milla and Turst Records.
