Korexx is out to win

Deejay Korexx makes a trod on the positive side with his latest single Still a Win. The song is featured on the Black Tears rhythm from Donsome Records.

Still a Win talks about survival despite the obstacles that people may come across.

“The song is basically about winning and striving to reach the top despite the obstacles that life throws at us. Despite the fight that I receive from people who claim to be my friends, I am still surviving and aiming to reach my goals,” Korexx shared.

Still a Win is slated for release on November 6, while the video is to be released today. Pro Long HD directed the video, which was shot on location in Negril, Westmoreland.

Korexx is celebrating the success of the single Exotic. The video has so far garnered more than 2.8 million views on YouTube.

“The amount of views and attention that Exotic has received shows me that my fan base is growing and that my songs are reaching the mass more and more with each release. This is a good sign and we are now capitalising on it,” he said.

On November 8, Korexx is scheduled to perform in Orlando alongside dancehall artiste Spice. It is his first performance in many months.

“The show on November 8 is gonna be crazy. It has been a while since me grace a stage because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I am very excited about that. The fans in Orlando have been anticipating a performance, so its just the time now to go and deliver,” said Korexx.

Korexx, whose real name is Kerick Thomas, is from Old Harbour. Among his better-known songs are Logo, Trap Gad, Relationship Goals and Bad Gyal.