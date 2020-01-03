Kuzikk pleased with festival

Kamau Imhotep, member of band Kuzikk, is pleased with the inaugural staging of Kuzikk Reggae Festival.

“The turnout was tremendous. The venue could hold about 500 people and we got about 200 or so. The patrons verbally expressed that they thoroughly enjoyed the show, and we're really happy for that,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The event was held on December 14 at Redlight District, Irish Town Road, St Andrew.

Jamaica is internationally known for hosting festivals, including Rebel Salute, Reggae Sunsplash and Reggae Sumfest.

Imhotep, however, explained that he and his group members (Johnny Kool and Krysi Webb) added a twist to their event.

“The ambiance was different; it was not on the flats, and it was night-time so you can just imagine that view. There was a cool country vibe that was generated, and people really appreciated that. Most importantly, there was absolutely no profanity or lewd music; which made it a perfect family affair. When we sought to plan this event, we had family in mind. We stuck to clean reggae and dancehall all night and fully embraced our culture,” said Imhotep, whose given name is Horace Morgan.

The Kuzikk Reggae Festival took three months of planning. Over that period, the group was able to garner the support of: Mackeehan, Gabeana, Blvk H3ro, Izzy Izrehl, I'Shanique, Grimy Boss, HillsGad, Kerry Starr and Duane Stephenson who all gave commendable sets.

Imhotep said it was not hard to get them to perform.

“The artistes were very willing, and they are actually looking forward to this year's staging. They were very elated to be a part of the Kuzikk Reggae Festival,” he added.

For the group, the whole production served as a highlight.

“Everything went well. I must congratulate all the artistes for a job well done. No patron had any complaints. For Kuzikk, that is a great accomplishment,” Imhotep shared.

Meanwhile, the roots reggae group hopes to be a part of Reggae Month celebrations.

“We are actually planning to contact JaRIA (Jamaica Reggae Industry Association) to let them know that we want to be a part of the Reggae Month celebrations. Even if we do not get the chance, maybe we will do something on our own. So far, nothing is concrete, but we really want to share in the celebrations,” Imhotep told Splash.

This year will mark a decade since February was been designated for the celebration of reggae. It was officially launched on December 3, 2019 under the theme Come Ketch De Riddim.

Kuzikk made its debut last July with roots-reggae song One People, produced by Finnish label StudioRed. The group dropped their second single Atomic in October. It was mixed and mastered by Rohan Dwyer and produced by Malakhii Records.

Kuzikk is slated to release Enough For Two and Principle later this year.