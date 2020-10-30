Laden in lock-up

LADEN spent last night in a St Elizabeth police lock-up after being charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Yes. He's in St Elizabeth, but we cannot reveal his exact location,” SSP Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), told the Jamaica Observer last night. “I'm not in position to say when he'll be in court.”

According to the CCU — the official information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force — 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and a 16-year-old boy were also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said that about 10:40 pm, lawmen were in in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied but sped off when the police approached.

The police said a chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car.

The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.

Laden, whose given name O'Keele Aaron, was a top-10 finalist on Digicel Rising Stars in 2006.

It was not long after that he was among Freddie McGregor's Big Ship Productions' top tier. Along with that label's head producer Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, he released popular tracks including the smash hit Time to Shine as well as Really Like You, I'm Sorry, She Like It and Come Mek Mi Touch Yuh.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer he said he had a whole lot in store.

“I have a huge catalogue...I would say as a dancehall artiste, some solid production, timeless music. I have a whole lot of songs that's gonna be out. I just need to reconstruct my career right now and have a new system so look out for a new movement,” he said.