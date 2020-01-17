Lady G gets nuff respect

Veteran deejay Lady G is pleased to finally be recognised for her contribution to reggae/dancehall. She will be awarded the Iconic Artiste in the Music Industry Female, courtesy of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA).

“I feel honoured, I feel respected; pleased and happy. To know that after all these years, I'm finally being awarded for all my hard work is comforting, and I just feel a sense of appreciation,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The awards ceremony will be held on February 25 at the Little Theatre in Kingston.

Lady G (given name Janice Fyffe) was at her New Jersey home when she received the call about the upcoming award. It took her by surprise.

“I wasn't thinking about it at all. I was very surprised, actually,” she said, adding that she plans to attend the ceremony.

Lady G started her career in the early 1980s and made her name with the single Nuff Respect. She followed with Legal Rights and Round Table Talk, both with Papa San, which earned her DJ of The Year in the United States and Canada.

Lady G then joined forces with Danny Brownie's Main Street Records and released hits such as Rock Back, Me or The Gun, Good Man Short, One Man Alone, Perform and Thank You, done in tandem with Chevelle Franklyn. In 2000, she did a combination with Crissy D, titled Girls Like Us, which entered the British charts at number five.

The deejay said she had a lot of support when she started her journey, which made it less burdensome in a male-dominated industry.

“It wasn't really easy for females back then, but I had the right people around me and it was the right time when I started out. I started on the Black Scorpio sound system until Black Scorpio (Maurice Johnson) himself took me to studio for the first time to record and it got better from there,” Lady G recalled.

She is not happy with the airplay she gets in Jamaica.

“I recently released an EP and we sent it out to Jamaican radio stations to blast it out, and all now they haven't done that. However, I have reached a stage in my career where I just do music for the whole world. Whenever it is played, I'm grateful, but I stopped worrying about not hearing my songs on the radio anymore,” she said.

Released this month, the eight-track EP titled Smile is a mixture of reggae, dancehall and soca. It is produced by In The Roots Productions.

Lady G is slated to perform at Rebel Salute tomorrow night, at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann. Even though she's recovering from the flu, she promises a stellar performance.

“Other than the flu, everything is coming together. I was at a rehearsal yesterday (Tuesday) and it went well. Everybody can expect me to deliver,” she said.

Other 2020 JaRIA recipients include singer Eric “Monty” Morris, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; trombonist Vin Gordon and drummer Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace are to be lauded for their Exceptional Contribution to the Reggae Industry.

Alvin “GG” Ranglin and Philip “Fatis” Burrell (posthumously) are acknowledged similarly for their work as producers, so too the veteran roots group, Israel Vibration.

Two other persons will be rewarded posthumously. They are Lee Gopthal, a co-founder of British label Trojan Records and Michael “Mikey Faith” Gordon-Martin, owner of the Empire Faith sound system.

The Ray Symbolic sound system, a contemporary of Emperor Faith, is also being honoured.

Musician/producer Wycliffe “Steely” Johnson and deejay Rexton “Shabba Ranks” Gordon, who played major roles in dancehall's emergence as an international force during the 1990s, will also be recognised for their contribution.

Saxophonist Dean Fraser has been cited for Extraordinary Impact on the Reggae Industry as a mentor to many artistes. Ernest Hoo Kim of Channel One studio fame and Collin “Bulby” York will receive awards for their work as engineers.