Lahba puts in the work

Deejay Lahba believes in the old adage, that hard work is the key to success. The Bay Farm Villa-reared artiste has put in considerable work during the past 12 years, looking for that breakthrough hit.

“I do believe in hard work to achieve. Hard work is the key to success and I am willing to make the sacrifice to achieve my goals,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Like most entertainers from the inner city, Lahba (given name Javorn Cressman) started out doing music as a teenager.

His released songs include Things Soon Alright and Antics, which have helped Labha to develop an underground following. His latest releases are the Trouble Mekka-produced Mad Or Wah and Jim Brown Badness, which feature rising deejay Shane-E.

Lahba aspires to become a household name.

“I want to be one of Jamaica's biggest artistes and someone that my family can be proud of,” he said.