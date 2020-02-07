Lahba puts in the work
Deejay Lahba believes in the old adage, that hard work is the key to success. The Bay Farm Villa-reared artiste has put in considerable work during the past 12 years, looking for that breakthrough hit.
“I do believe in hard work to achieve. Hard work is the key to success and I am willing to make the sacrifice to achieve my goals,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
Like most entertainers from the inner city, Lahba (given name Javorn Cressman) started out doing music as a teenager.
His released songs include Things Soon Alright and Antics, which have helped Labha to develop an underground following. His latest releases are the Trouble Mekka-produced Mad Or Wah and Jim Brown Badness, which feature rising deejay Shane-E.
Lahba aspires to become a household name.
“I want to be one of Jamaica's biggest artistes and someone that my family can be proud of,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy