Lanlord asks: What the world coming to?

As a youngster in Nassau, The Bahamas, Orlando “Landlord” Miller was often bullied by his classmates because of his constant singing. School life was rough but music provided an escape for him.

“Music has been my comfort all my life. People at school would tease me because I was always singing and they wanted me to shut up. What they did not realise was that my life was messed up and inside I was hurting. I hated my life but music was somewhat of a comfort that gave me peace,” Landlord told the Jamaica Observer.

His latest song, What This World is Coming To, is being released today. German producer Sam Gilly of the House of Riddim Band and Trevor “Skatta” Bonnick, lead singer of Inner Circle, produced it.

“Seeing a lot of people falling away from the faith, good moral values have gone through the door and there is no value for life anymore. Wrong is right and right is wrong. There is just so much hate and so many persons do not believe in God anymore. That's the basis and inspiration for a song like ' What This World is Coming To',” Landlord explained.

The 43-year-old artiste was born to a Jamaican mother and father. Having entered the gospel fraternity 20 years ago, he has established himself through ministering, performing, or hosting radio and television programmes.

Several years ago, he collaborated with Luciano on the song We Need Peace which was a regional hit in The Bahamas and Trinidad. It also enjoyed some success in Germany.

“Luciano was always one of my favourite reggae artistes. While growing up, Luciano's music would inspire me through the rough times. His music also caused me to get closer to God. I wrote the song after remembering the events of 9/11 in America and that really hurt me. I went to Jamaica and recorded it with Trevor 'Skatta' Bonnick. While in the studio, my bredrin Alkatraz suggested we get Luciano on the track and that's how we made it happen,” recalled Landlord.

Five years ago, he decided to spread the gospel message across several media platforms including Positive TV, a gospel/secular channel which is broadcast on Caribbean cable mediums such as Tempo and Caribvision (CMC). It is also shown on similar media in Africa, South America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

“We highlight anything clean and positive, sending out positive vibes because we have had secular artistes such as Richie Spice and Christopher Martin,” said Landlord.

His radio programme, Caribbean and Urban American Gospel Hits, is syndicated on more than 50 radio stations.