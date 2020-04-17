Letta Boss's musical dynasty

Deejay Letta Boss has been pursuing music professionally for a few years. As a newcomer, he felt producers were not giving him the attention he deserved, and hopes teaming up with football star Kyle Butler's Dynasty Records will benefit his career.

“I want to fulfil my full potential and get world recognition in the music industry. I am confident in the team at Dynasty Records, because we have what it takes to get there,” said Letta Boss.

His latest single, Young Rich Juvenile (YRJ), is featured on the Private Jet rhythm, the maiden project from Dynasty Records. It is scheduled to be released this month.

“My life journey and experiences in life inspire my lyrics. I am also a dreamer and believe in the laws of attraction, so I put positive energy into the world and hope to receive the same,” said the 19-year-old, whose given name is Devonte Douglas.

Music for Letta Boss began at Kingston College, where he often performed for friends to gain confidence. Three years ago, he started his professional career with Never Land, a song produced by Malakaii Records.

“I've always had a love for music since high school when I would deejay for my friends and get positive responses. I always knew every word to a song, and I also sing in my free time,” he said.

Letta Boss is counting on his versatility to differentiate himself on the competitive dancehall scene.

“I bring a unique distinct sound, skill, and art. I try to incorporate that in my music, while expressing the pain that I have experienced,” he shared.