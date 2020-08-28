Life lessons from Wadada
From studying Rastafari in Trench Town to touring the world and playing major events, members of roots group Wadada have done their share of living.
However, Denzil Williams and Franklin Thompson believe there is still more to learn. Which is why they wrote Certain Things, their first song in three years.
It was released early this month by Zojak World Wide. The self-produced single features Big Youth, a longtime friend of Wadada.
“It's about life experiences...things happen over time that even as a elder yuh still learning. I believe in the policy of the more one grows the more one knows,” said Williams.
Wadada started as a trio in 1989 with Williams, Thompson and Kenneth Roxburgh. They have recorded one album (Take A Stand) and cut a number of singles including Real Love.
They sang harmony on Stephen Marley's Grammy-winning Mind Control album and toured as back-up singers with the Marley family, performing on mega events like Africa Unite in Ethiopia. Eventually, 10 years ago, Roxburgh migrated to the United States and left the group.
Williams was raised in Trench Town while Thompson is from Allman Town. The Wadada sound was developed from years of fine-tuning their harmonies through rehearsals in east Kingston.
That rootsy sound, Williams said, is once again evident on Certain Things.
“Wi grow up listening to the message of (Rasta elder) Mortimo Planno who use music as a vehicle for Rastafari. Any message yuh have can convey through music an' dat's what wi doing.”
— Howard Campbell
