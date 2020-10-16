Lil Nasheer goes hard

Music engineering student at Florida's Full Sail University, Lil Nasheer, has always had a passion for music.

On his latest single, Hard to Get, he shares how he managed to win over a young lady.

Hard to Get was released last month and has so far garnered more than 112,000 views on YouTube. New Generation Entertainment produced the song.

“I came up with the idea for the song while I was searching for beats on YouTube and this one melody caught my attention and the first thing that came to mind was ahh ahhh ahhhhh. So what I did was I took my personal experience with this girl that I was trying get who was playing hard to get. But at the end of day we're currently still dating,” said Lil Nasheer.

The 17-year-old singjay, who has resided in Florida for the past three years, was born Tevaughn Walters in Highgate, St Mary.

His interest in music began at an early age.

“Music for me began when my dad brought me to the studio where I recorded my first song Nuttin Nah Gwaan when I was seven years old,” Lil Nasheer recalled.

He continued, “I am one of the next young upcoming artistes that's going to take over with a different vibe and flow. My focus is mainly about the ladies.”

Lil Nasheer, who does a mix of dancehall and Afrobeats music, has worked with producers including World Boom and New Generation Entertainment.

— Kevin Jackson