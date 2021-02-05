Lila picks up strength

Singer Lila Iké rebounds on this week's US Current Reggae Albums chart with her seven-song EP, The ExPerience.

The ExPerience was released via RCA Records in May of last year, and entered the chart at number one with first week sales of more than 400 copies. This week, it receives a new lease on life jumping from 33 to 22.

To date, The ExPerience has sold more than 1,785 copies in the United States.

The US Current Reggae Albums chart captures the top-selling titles according to sales figures released by Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

This week's chart is again led by the various artistes compilation The House That Bradley Built, which sold an additional 155 copies to bring its total to 2,843.

Debuting at number two, Cool and Easy, a 10-track set Australian native, singer Sammy Johnson. The set was released January 22 via Mensch House/Big Poppa Records. It sold 151 copies.

Got to Be Tough, the Grammy-nominated set by Toots and The Maytals rises from eight to three, while World on Fire by Stick Figure dips two places down to number four.

7 Dias En Jamaica, a Sony Music Latin release by Maluma, enters at number five with 99 copies, while Skip Marley's Higher Place backtracks to number six.

Holding steady at number seven is Look for the Good by Jason Mraz, while the long-running series Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Regg ae Collector's Edition slam dunks to eight.

Long Beach Dub All-stars rises to nine with its self-titled set, while the various artistes release by Studio One, Afrikan Blood, moves up four places to 10.

Protoje's In Search of Lost Time, which peaked at four last year, bullets to 16, while In Side by Runkus sold 31 copies to take a dive from 20 to 34.

Moving over to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers lead the pack for a 56th week with Legend.

Sean Paul's hits laden Dutty Classics Collection reaches a new peak, at number two, while Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection dips to three.