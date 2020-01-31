Lukie D gets 'Tuff'
Florida-based Christopher “Ijahpure” Roswell has dabbled in music for almost 10 years. In 2012, along with musical partner Michael “Rasta Mikey” Kerr, he started Hon'y Comb Records which released projects such as the Bitter Heart and Wicked Heart rhythms.
After a break, Roswell is back with his own label, Tuff Links Records. Bless Me by singer Lukie D is its first release.
“At Tuff Links Records we are bringing a variety of things to the music, including instrumentals, quality cultural productions and quality artistes. We want to bring more positive music to the industry,” said Roswell.
Over the years, he has worked with Vershon, Determine, Devano, Fyah George, Nah Switch, Ras Bogle and Kananga. He shared what he offers as a producer.
“I am bringing authentic reggae music that can free the mind and souls of the younger generation. I am also bringing some real dancehall songs that will have longevity in the business,” he said.
In addition to Bless Me, Tuff Links Records plans to release the 2020 Vision rhythm soon.
Roswell is from Grass Quit Glade in Coburn Gardens, Kingston. That community has produced a number of popular entertainers over the years including Admiral Bailey, Josey Wales, Little Twitch and U-Roy.
