LUST sets record straight

LUKIE D, member of dancehall quartet LUST, says his group's participation in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition is geared at lifting the quality of entries.

“It's all about making a difference in the festival thing. It is aiming to bring back the festival to the level of what it used to be and where it should be. Normally, you don't have so many artistes 'weh out dey' a enter festival. It must be for a specific reason. And that is what it is for LUST — getting the thing to the other level where it should be,” the singer told Jamaica Observer. “It's more of a giving back to Jamaica... For the last couple of years, the festival thing get watered down; that is why nobody is interested. It's a first fi a long while everybody a talk 'bout festival ... and this is how it used to be.”

LUST is one of several established acts in this year's contest. The other high-profile acts include reggae singer Freddie McGregor, three-time Festival Song winner Toots and the Maytals, Buju Banton, Papa Michigan (formerly of Michigan and Smiley), and 2009 Rising Stars winner Shuga. Two-time Festival Song winner Nazzle Man, actress Sakina Deer, Xtra Bigg, and Radix OD round out the top 10.

The songs are available on all major download platforms.

Due to restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a virtual final is scheduled for July 26. A live television show is slated for Television Jamaica on Sunday. The winner is slated to receive $3 million.

In addition to Lukie D, LUST comprises singers Thriller U, Tony Curtis, and Singing Melody. All have a successful solo careers.

Lukie D said the quartet was encouraged to enter by McGregor. Their entry is Wave The Flag, written/produced by Cardiff “General Degree” Butt.

“This song covers all the things you know bout Jamaica, in terms of what Jamaica is about and what tourists are looking for... It cover all the aspects of what a festival song would mean,” said the singer.

Lukie D said there is a popular misconception that the Festival Song contest is for older and amateur acts.

“What people don't understand is that it [a festival song] is even more important than a regular song 'cause it's all about the Jamaican culture. So I think when you a go inna festival you must put in harder work than when you a make a regular song 'cause this is representing the country deeper so I have no problem doing that,” he said. “There is no law that says the festival song contest is fi di man weh nuh buss yet... It is open to anybody in Jamaica.”

Started in 1966, Jamaica Festival Song Competition is organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission. Past winners include Desmond Dekker, Eric Donaldson, and Tinga Stewart.

In 2017 Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange pulled the plug on the contest, citing the poor quality of entrants. Workshops were subsequently set up islandwide to guide prospective entrants. Prior to that, the contest was not held in 2013.

Lukie D was more fixated on the group's contribution to the contest than the grand prize.

“If we win, it's okay. The greatest thing is that, from now on, the Festival Song Contest is lifted to another level that a man know say, when him a go enter, him affi go inna him book and inna him cranium and write better songs,” he said.

Vote for your song

Below are the names, songs, and numbers of each finalist

in this year's Jamaica Festival Song Competition. A live

performance is slated for TVJ on July 19, while the final

is scheduled for July 26.



• Buju Banton – I am a Jamaican – 444-7701

• Xtra Bigg – Jamaica a Paradise – 444-7702

• Papa Michigan – Jamaica Dance – 444-7703

• Nazzle Man – Jamaica Nice – 444-7704

• Shuga – One People – 444-7705

• Toots & the Maytals – Rise Up Jamaicans – 444-7706

• Radix OD – The Place to Be – 444-7707

• Freddie McGregor – Tun Up di Sound – 44-7708

• LUST – Wave Di Flag – 444-7709

• Sakina – We Are Jamaica – 444-7710