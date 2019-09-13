Lutan 'fyahs' new album today

Lutan Fyah's 18th album, Longest Liva, will be released today by Lock City Music Group. Produced by Adrian Locke, the 13-track set has two collaborations, Longest Liva (with Johnny Live) and Never Say Never (featuring Beenie Man).

Longest Liva is the follow-up to his 2017 album, Music Never Dies. Other songs include Don't Put Yuh Trust, Nuh Hail Dem, Please, Street Side Ghetto, and All For You.

Lutan Fyah is confident his latest project will be successful.

“The greatest expectations for this album are for it to be a hit and top the Reggae Billboard charts; even a Grammy nomination. We really want to help influence and challenge change in Jamaican and world reggae music,” he said.

This is the second project Locke has worked on with Lutan Fyah. In 2013, he produced three songs on the singer's Life of A King album.

“The title signifies the struggles that we face daily, in all sectors of society,” he explained. “After a lengthy discussion between myself and Lutan Fyah, we arrived at this song to be the title track based on his life experiences.”

Locke has been instrumental in several hit songs including Lose A Friend by I Octane, Macka Diamond's Dye Dye and Clip Mi Finger by Erup, which made the Billboard chart.

Born Anthony Martin, Lutan Fyah is from Spanish Town. Before focusing on music, he studied architecture at the University of Technology, Jamaica and played football for Constant Spring at National Premier League level.