Magran says follow COVID-19 protocols

WITH the COVID-19 pandemic still creating havoc locally, singjay Magran is encouraging people to take the necessary precautions and stay home, where necessary.

His latest single Stay Home was released last month. Produced by MG Records, it is a heartfelt message for people to follow the COVID-19 protocols to assist in reducing its spread.

“I don't know anyone who has contracted the virus. However, the pandemic is definitely one to cause people to worry. We are very concerned about the effects of this virus and how it has affected normal everyday lives,” said Magran.

He added, “As a musician, the coronavirus has affected my earnings and prevented me from promoting my music and being able to perform.”

As of yesterday morning, close to 1,200 people had tested positive for the virus in Jamaica while it had claimed 14 lives. Communities of Lower Summit, Church Corner and Bamboo River in St Thomas as well as Sandy Bay in Clarendon are currently under quarantined.

Magran's passion for music developed at an early age. While residing in the small district of Banbury in St Catherine, he often performed in his community and built a fanbase. It was during his years at Bog Walk High his interest in music developed after seeing some of his favourite entertainers performing at school events.

“I draw my musical inspiration from entertainers that I grew up listening to like General Degree, Papa San and Professor Nuts. These artistes tell a story with their music,” Magran explained.

Magran recorded songs including Bad Grandson, Jail House and Middle of the Night. These songs provided a buzz and helped landing him on shows, including Flawless Reggae Explosion (in St Elizabeth) and Karaoke Thursdays at Ken's Wildflower Lounge in Portmore.

Now in his early 40s, Magran —given name is Richard Rose—aspires to break records with his music and to set trends.

“My style of music is best described as entertainment with a difference. I bring joy and good vibes to the table musically,” he said.

— Kevin Jackson