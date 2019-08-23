Mangasha breaks drought
After three decades in the music business, reggae artiste Mangasha is set to launch his début album Songs of Mangasha
“It has been a long time coming ,” the artiste, whose real name is Hopeton Lawrence, said. “I feel really proud about this body of work,” said the 47-year-old.
Songs of Mangasha contains 19 tracks, mostly reggae tracks with a few dancehall tracks peppered in between to provide variety. The executive producer of the Songs of Mangasha album is Garfield “Sampalue” Phillips, and the set will on his Kingston 10 Records.
“I did a lot of albums in the past, in fact, I have done four full-length projects, one for Cocoa Tea, which was never released. I did one for Sampalue but this is the first one which will be officially released, it has the right mix to make an impression on the world stage,” said Mangasha.
Mangasha is known for the single Red, Gold and Green, a cult song among Rastafarians that did well on the stage show circuit in the late 1990s.
Mangasha grew up in Westmoreland, and attended Mannings Hill High school. Once he graduated, he moved to the Corporate Area where he has remained for the last 30 years, performing and writing songs.
“I used to perform at events in the community and at Mannings Hill High school. In 1989, I was the one who brought Lady Patra to perform there before she met Bagga Brown and went on to international stardom,” he said.
“This is a big moment for me, albums are still important to show that one is an artiste of substance.”
