Marley's haven for sale

MARLEY Resort and Spa — a 21-bedroom property located in Nassau, Bahamas — is up for sale. It is priced at US$980,000.

Bahamas real estate brokerage firm CA Christie has the listing, which is located on New Providence's Cable Beach.

Opened in 2007, the resort is described as “an elegant microcosm of African and Caribbean style with sculptured hand-carved doors, mosaic tiles, intricate stonework and sandstone walls”.

The property boasts a five-star personal concierge service along with 24-hour room service. A host of excursions from diving, dolphin encounters and private tennis lessons are available while some guests may choose to stay in-house and lounge in the two, free-form swimming pools, or on the stunning beach.

“So many people celebrate my father's music and see that his message is prolific and still relevant today,” daughter Stephanie Marley was quoted by easier.com website as saying ahead of the resort's opening.

“The Marley Resort & Spa is a place where personalised service and attention to detail is our first priority. The vibe elicits the true feeling of rediscovery and relaxation,” she added.

Her father sought refuge in The Bahamas after being shot at his Hope Road residence in St Andrew on December 3, 1976. He sustained gunshot wounds to the right side of his chest and his left arm.

Also shot were his wife Rita, manager Don Taylor, and Lewis Griffiths, a member of the Twelve Tribes of Israel.

Two days after the shooting, Marley headlined the Smile Jamaica concert at Heroes' Circle in Kingston. Ironically, Smile Jamaica was promoted by the Government to ease tension between supporters of the ruling People's National Party (PNP) and the Opposition Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). No one was arrested for the Hope Road shooting.

Marley left Jamaica shortly after for a month-long recovery and writing sojourn at Chris Blackwell's Compass Point studio in Nassau.

Blackwell owned Island Records, which distributed Marley's music.

Marley died in May 1981 of cancer. He was 36.

— Brian Bonitto