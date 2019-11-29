Marques knocks on the door

St Elizabeth has produced several popular entertainers in recent years, including deejay Laden and Grammy-nominated singjay Protoje. Marques, a 17-year-old GC Foster College student, hopes to join their ranks.

From the town of Santa Cruz, Marques juggles studies while promoting his latest single, Knock Knock, produced by Jkeez Records.

“ Knock Knock is really about the struggles of young people working hard and trying to live their dreams,” said Marques. “Young people like to listen to different genres of music, so I put everything in one and create my own style. I try to be different and unique to attract the ears of the younger generation.”

Marques attended Belair High School in Mandeville and St Elizabeth Technical High School, performing at functions while at both.

Currently studying for a degree in physical education, he has no challenges beating the books and recording songs.

“Growing up, my family made it easygoing for me. I just went with the flow and kept to myself most times. I used to play football in the evenings after school, but most of my time was spent writing songs and studying,” Marques shared.

To date he has worked with Brain Freeze Records and Outtaspace Records in Mandeville and Santa Cruz-based Jkeez Records.