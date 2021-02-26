Marvin Binns is Dying 4 Your Love

LAST July, singer Snoh Aalegra took her original version of Dying 4 Your Love to number 24 on Billboard 's R&B Songs chart.

A lover of soul stirring rhythm and blues, singer Marvin Binns decided to put a reggae spin on the track. His version is titled Tell Me How and it was released earlier this month.

Binns explained the reason he chose to cover the song.

“I simply love the song and it suits my tone. It's my kinda thing,” said Binns.

He continued, “I've just been introduced to Snoh, so I'm getting to know more about her. As to what drew my attention to her music, it's the whole idea of the song and how it was executed. Real-life issue and the relatable scenario. Yeah, that's my thing.”

Tell Me How was produced by Binns's label Binnz Music Production. He says the feedback to the song has been encouraging.

“The feedback has been the best that I've gotten for a song that I have released since my return to the music industry two years ago,” he said.

A video for Tell Me How was shot on location in Atlanta, Georgia, and directed by Antonio.

Binns says he has crafted his own lane by tackling songs that resonate with matters of the heart. The move he says was strategic.

“This is truly where I feel like I give of my best and it's where I intend to make my mark in this industry. My voice, my style, my image are effortless when I'm in my zone. I've done music with rap artists, I've done dancehall too and I feel I do them reasonably well, but when I make lifestyle music and more significantly, as it relates to the ladies, I'm really really comfortable,” said Binns.

In 2019, Marvin Binns released the six-track EP titled Statement. Among its tracks was a cover of R&B singer Donell Jones's You Know What's Up, which he titled What's Up.

Born in Manchester, Binns is the twin brother of singer Marlon Binns. He attended Christiana High in Mandeville, before relocating to Kingston to pursue his musical ambitions. He presently resides in Atlanta.

“After I finished high school I moved to Kingston to be near to where the heartbeat of music is in Jamaica. The first producers I worked with in 2002 were Sly [Dunbar] and Robbie [Shakespeare] and that was a good experience for me where I learnt a lot musically,” said Binns.

He lists American singers Stevie Wonder, Donell Jones and Carl Thomas, as well as Bob Marley, Beres Hammond and Garnett Silk as inspiration.

“The journey has been a roller coaster but it's worth it. Music is my passion and I follow my passion,” he said.