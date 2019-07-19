Mawga Don teams up with Luciano

St Elizabeth-based reggae singjay Mawga Don has high hopes for his recently released single, God , featuring Luciano. The song, produced by JKeez Record, was released in June.

“I have to give a lot of props to my musical brother Luciano, he's my number one mentor; he's always there giving me guidance and support. This collaboration with him is a real blessing. The song is getting a lot of positive feedback from people all over the world. It has a very positive message, and people love it,” said Mawga Don.

The singjay is also promoting several other new singles such as Soft Voice (Black Kolaz Entertainment), Bad Prayer (Ruff Kutt Music), Run In on the GT's Staga rhythm for GT Muzik and Prayer (Echo One Production).

Mawga Don recently performed in Nassau, Bahamas, at an event called Peace On the Streets, which also featured Luciano, Junior Reid, Ras Shiloh, and Everton Blender.

“This was my third time performing in the Bahamas; I have a growing fan base over there. My song called Respect is massive in the Bahamas,” said Mawga Don.

“Respect has opened a lot of doors for me, it's getting rotation in Argentina, the US and the UK. I am currently working on a Spanish version of Respect for the Latin American market. I also have a song titled Ambition that's doing well in Brazil.”

Mawga Don is currently putting the finishing touches on his debut album.