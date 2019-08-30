Maxi's love delayed

It All Comes Back to Love, the 10th studio album from Maxi Priest has been pushed back to a September 20 release date. It was previously scheduled for release today.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash recently, Maxi Priest (given name Max Alfred Elliott) spoke about the project.

“I worked with Shaggy on the production for this album. The tracks were done at The Ranch in New York and we had an awesome time,” said Priest.

This is not the first time that Priest has worked with Shaggy. They collaborated on the 1996 hit That Girl, which reached number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Every time we come together we have such a bonafide vibe. It's always a joy to work with Shaggy,” Priest shared.

It All Comes Back to Love (S-Curve Records/BMG) features three collaborations with Shaggy — My Pillow, I'm Alright and Cool Nuh. Other collaborations include: Hard As Me, featuring Noah Powa; Out in the Rain, featuring Inner Circle; Anything You Want, featuring Estelle, R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, and Shaggy; and It's a Summer, featuring Bounty Killer and Che Sav.

Said Priest: “This album is a body of work and every single track is like a baby for me. I have to give thanks that I am doing what I love and what I truly appreciate.”

British-born Priest is of Jamaican descent. He scored success in 1986 with a cover of Van Morrison's Crazy Love from his album You're Safe. He also had a hit with Cat Stevens' Wild World, which was featured on his self-titled third studio album. The album was certified gold in the United Kingdom.

Two years later, he garnered international success with the gold-selling album Bonafide for Charisma Records, which yielded the number one Billboard Hot 100 hit Close to You and the follow-up hit Just a Little Bit Longer.

Among Priest's other hits were House Call with Shabba Ranks, a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and Set the Night to Music featuring Roberta Flack, which reached number six.

Priest has been nominated twice for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album (in 1994 for Fe Real and in 1997 for Man with the Fun).

It All Comes Back to Love is the follow-up to Priest's 2014 effort Easy to Love which was released by VP Records. It peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.