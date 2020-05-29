Memories of a good friend

Bobby played his sound system, Heat Wave, at my house parties and I became his business and personal lawyer. He took Shabba Ranks to see me at my home, asking me to take care of the deejay, and thereafter I became lawyer to the double 'Grammy Kid'.

Bobby's kids and wife would visit me at my home and we built our respective homes in Red Hills, St Andrew, as we each shared building ideas.

I have been Bobby's lawyer for the past 35 years. We shared many moments of reasoning about his best hit songs and the music industry. I recall Bobby broke down in tears when he spoke of his blessings and rise from a poor youth to being a recognised producer.

He was very supportive of his sons and daughter getting a good education, and a few years ago told me that his son Craighy “look like him a tek up di music thing, yuh nuh Bert. Him ting more modern than mine (laughter)”.

Bobby and I shared a habit few people know about. We shopped in Coronation Market together every Thursday morning. We were in the market together up to early 2020.

He was a dialysis patient and, with his loving wife's support, he fought this condition for years. His creative use of the mixing board and hit after hit recordings make him one of reggae's icons

I feel privileged to have been his friend and lawyer, to talk and share in the life of Bobby Digital, this talented producer. His 14-hour-per-day work habit was exemplary. His huge catalogue must now be protected.

I think Bobby's greatest pride was to see his sons succeeding him in being producers. I am happy he witnessed this. May his children and family be consoled at this time, knowing husband and father is one of Jamaica's great sons.