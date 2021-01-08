Mikey makes dangerous moves

Mikey Dangerous takes the number one spot on the Rebel Vibez Canadian Reggae Top Ten chart with Wicked Hearted, featuring Sizzla.

The song — produced by Dub Tone Music — was released in September 2019 as part of the Reggae Hot Plate Vol 1 compilation. The set also features songs from others acts, including Jah Mason and Lutan Fyah.

“The feedback has been great, especially from the fans who I truly love and appreciate. I am also very grateful for all the DJs and all the media for the support,” Mikey Dangerous told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He explained how the collaboration with Sizzla Kalonji came about.

“I've always thought it would be an honour to do a song with Sizzla Kalonji. I voiced a tune for a producer that I do work with. He was doing some work out of Jamaica at the time. He loved the tune and thought it would be good to get a feature from Sizzla, so he made a couple links. Sizzla heard the song and liked it and the rest was history,” he said.

Mikey Dangerous said he was pleasantly surprised when he heard the song had topped the chart.

“I'm surprised and appreciative at the same time. When you work hard, you put a lot of passion into a song, and the fans love it, it feels amazing because they are the ones who really decide which songs they like. With the song being number one, this is proof they like it and I feel blessed,” he said.

Mikey Dangerous hails from Portmore in St Catherine. For the past 20 years, he has resided in Montreal, Canada.

“I've always loved music and wanted to try performing but football (soccer) was my thing before I started doing music. What happened was a family member of mine was promoting a show with Shabba Ranks in Montreal and they needed an opening act, so I asked to be on the show and they gave me a chance. That night I buss the place and from that day reggae music took over and here we are today,” he shared.

In 2008, Mikey won the JUNO Award for Best Reggae Recording for Don't Go Pretending. He received a JUNO nomination again in 2015 for Wake Up. He said that winning that award gave his career the boost.

“The JUNO is the biggest music award in Canada and winning it was a great accomplishment for me. It brought me great exposure and solidified me as one of the top reggae artistes in Canada,” he said.

Mikey Dangerous, whose real name is Michael Glanville, has worked with a number of producers, including Scorpio B of Dub Avenue, Dr Watson of Watson Unlimited Music, among others.

His debut album is currently in production.