Are you ready for Mikey Spice?

It's been years since Mikey Spice thrilled audiences with his take on Barry White's classic ballad Practise What You Preach. Since then, the artiste has thrilled audiences with his deep, rich voice on other tracks, to various levels of success.

However in recent years Mikey Spice has been noticeably absent from the local entertainment scene. He maintains that he never left the music, but rather, he took some time to get in touch with who he really is.

With that done, the balladeer has put together an album that asks his audience Are you Ready?

“I really never stopped working. I might not have been active on the local scene and in reggae, but I was doing music all along. I just have to step back and evaluate what was really important in my life. But music is always and will always be with me. I am no accountant or lawyer; music is my profession... it's always on my front page,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Are You Ready? features 10 tracks and was produced by the artiste himself. He shared that the timing is right to release this project.

“This is the quickest album I have ever seen put together. In less than a month we decided what we were doing, pulled the tracks and just went for it. I really call it a miracle album based on on how it all came about. Then VP Records came on board. It's a mixture of music. You have everything on this project, including reggae, lover's rock and culture music,” said the entertainer.

Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, Mikey Spice and his team are using online platforms to launch Are You Ready? this Sunday.

The album launch will take the form of a concert which will be streamed on VP Records' YouTube page as well as the artiste's Vevo platform.

The show, which was produced and directed by local artiste management outfit DreadanddreaD, will feature an aggregation of Jamaican musicians. The performance is set for the popular Big Yard studios in St Andrew.

This will be Mikey Spice's second performance on Jamaican soil in eight years. He broke that spell earlier this year with his performance on Rebel Salute in January.

The artiste is prepared to adapt to the new normal of performing for an online audience.

“As a performer the audience is our thing. You love when you get that approval, we live for that. But based on what is going on now, it's just one of those things, so you do what you have to. It is an art in itself... we just have to work with it,” he said.