Mista Int'l walks Righteous Way

Concerned about what he says is the deterioration of morals within the society, dancehall artiste Mista International decided to let his voice be heard. On the single Righteous Way , he brings awareness to his concerns.

“People go astray so easily when their backs are against the wall these days, but I won't be someone to devalue my morals for greed. With every song I release, I hope to move a step forward to success in the music industry. The kind of music that I do is not the type that is aimed to lead the people astray. Yes, I do secular music, but one must know where the limit is. I do lyrics with the intention of uplifting people, not to contribute to the negativity such as the degrading of women or promoting of violence in society,” Mista International told the Jamaica Observer.

A retired US Army veteran, Mista International recently decided to turn his passion to music. Originally from Kingston, he was raised in Portland Cottage, Clarendon, where he presently resides.

“The inspiration for Righteous Way came about because of the young men around the world who are involved in crime and other criminal acts. Hating on each other and straying from God's words. I also wanted to uplift the black community as well,” he shared.

The song is self-produced, while Tipical of Iclips Recordz created the beat.

Said Mista International, “Music is life and I just want to spread love to the world with clean positive conscious songs for the next generation. Its not always about making money.”

Born Gary Wright, the 47-year-old says he earned the name Mista International because he speaks several languages.

He served in the US Army for six years on active duty and another two years with the Georgia National Guard.

Buss a New Song, Black Life Matters and Hard on My Soul are among his other releases.

