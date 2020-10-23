Monie calls for more opportunities

Up -and-coming deejay Monie is calling for more opportunities for young acts on the entertainment scene.

“There needs to be more highlight to show their real talent from producers and veterans in the music (industry),” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The 23-year-old, whose given name is Jemone Samuels, is known for the single Grazmite x Well Wild, which features Anonymous Kidd. The track, which was released on September 30, was produced by Solid Music Group and Rose Entertainment.

Some of Monie's other tracks include G40, Tony Montana and Top Model.

The discussion about giving young acts more opportunities has been an ongoing one in the industry for some time. In 2018, dancehall veteran Bounty Killer was honoured by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) for “extraordinary impact on the reggae industry” in the area of leadership.

Bounty Killer (given name Rodney Price) founded the dancehall collective known as The Alliance in 2003, and under his leadership, artistes like Mavado, Busy Signal, Wayne Marshall, Kiprich, Bling Dawg, Aidonia, and Vybz Kartel got extensive exposure early in their careers.

Meanwhile, another dancehall legend, Mr Lexx, featured predominantly up-and-coming acts on his latest Ep, Touchdown. In an interview with the Splash, he recalled, “growing up and seeing the 'big artistes' working on their EP and wished he could have been included”.

Monie added that he is certain of his talent, however, exposure continues to be a bone of contention.

“Well for me, it's not hard to find the songs but to get it out is where I would classify it as difficult,” he said.

The deejay officially began his career in 2018 after being encouraged by friends.

“I used to be around my friends when they used to deejay and get forward from others and everything so that's where I started to become interested in music,” he noted.

The artiste, who was born in Seaview Gardens and raised in Tavern, hopes to collaborate with Mavado some day.

He added that music is a lifelong career.

“Well, I'm here to offer music that's soothing to the ear. I'm able to pick on any topic and deliver a hit and what makes me unique is my voice,” he said.