Morango stays positive

Westmoreland -based deejay Morango says his entry into music was inevitable.

“My interest in music was developed from the day I knew myself. I grew up in a home where music played an integral part in the earnings of my parents. The income that they generated from music was what we survived on,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Now pursuing music for the past year, the 27-year-old says he wants to uplift the younger generation through positive lyrics.

“I am bringing good music that will encourage the younger generation to uplift themselves positively. Music that the entire world can relate to, while focusing on reality and current issues,” said Morango.

Born Roger Maragh, Morango previously released songs including Talk a Di Town and Devilish.

While growing up, his musical heroes included Dennis Brown, Garnet Silk, Luciano, Pinchers, Super Cat, and in recent years, Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel, and Mavado.

His current single is titled Flawless. Upstairz Muzik produced it. A video for the song is to be released on Wednesday.

Morango has worked with production houses Show Di Vybz Records, Prodigy Records, Ice City Music and Run Road Records.

­— Kevin Jackson