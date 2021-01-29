More love for Brick & Lace

FOURTEEN years ago sister duo Brick and Lace (Nailah and Nyanda Thorbourne) were on top of the world. They were signed to Geffen Records through a deal with rapper Akon's Kon Live Entertainment and their hit song Love is Wicked raced up the charts.

On Monday night, a feeling of nostalgia took over American television host Jimmy Kimmel. On his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! that airs on ABC, Love is Wicked got some prime time listenership.

Kimmel told his viewers that he had called a COVID-19 information line and was automatically placed on hold. The recorded music that played in the background belonged to the popular Diwali rhythm, which later segued into Brick and Lace's Love is Wicked.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has close to two million veiwers and 17.7 million YouTube subscribers.

Group member Nyla Thorboune said she felt honoured by Kimmel's action.

“I feel honoured and ecstatic about it. It's amazing that a song we wrote so long ago, still resonates today. The fact that people still listen and jam to it is an amazing feeling,” she said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Love is Wicked was initially recorded in 2004, but it was released to iTunes in May 2007 as the first release from the duo's album of the same name. It was produced by Steven “Lenky” Marsden and written by Nailah and Nyanda along with their sister Tasha.

“ Love is Wicked was a huge hit in Europe and Africa. There was a soap opera in Nigeria that was named after the song,” said Nyla.

The song was also featured in the Bratz motion picture soundtrack as well as the video game The Sims 2.

Love is Wicked reached number 37 in Belgium, number 13 on the Billboard European Hot 100, number six in Finland, number four in France, number 13 in Norway, number 27 in Sweden and number 63 in Switzerland. It sold more than 20,000 copies to earn a gold certification in Sweden and 200,000 copies in France where it was certified gold.

The group disbanded in 2013. Both sibling are pursuing solo projects.