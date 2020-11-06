More reasoning from Jahi

An unapologetic disciple of hip hop for over 30 years, American rapper Jahi has never limited his love for music. His personal playlist also includes sounds from Jamaica and Africa.

The Oakland, California-based artiste called on those diverse influences for Reasonings, his 17th album, which was released in October by Tuff Gong International.

Jahi is a member of PE 2.0, an offshoot of legendary rap group Public Enemy. Like his mentor and Public Enemy founder Chuck D, he believes music transcends partying.

“Since joining the camp in 2007, I think my stamp has been that I accepted the role and assignment by Chuck to use my voice to speak truth to power, and I've done that in my own way. I am forever a student of the music and movement,” said Jahi in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “Public Enemy, like Bob Marley and The Wailers, means a lot to the I. I'm doing my humble part to make sure when the story is told you know that there was some conscious and awareness with hip hop.”

Reasonings is a mix of live hip hop and reggae. No More, its lead single, features American singer Aaron Nigel Smith and drummer DeLeon “Jubba” White of the Dubtonic Kru.

No More is a jab at racial injustice in the United States, particularly law enforcement, which Jahi believes continues to target black people in his country.

Though he has lived in Oakland for over 20 years, Jahi is actually from the Midwest – east Cleveland, Ohio. His love for Jamaican culture began in 1989 when he and his father attended Reggae Sunsplash in Montego Bay.

He has returned to Jamaica many times, at one stage living in Negril. While New York is widely hailed as the place where hip hop and reggae bonded, Jahi says the connection in California is “equally solid”.

“Roots and culture thrives on the West Coast. Like Jamaica, we have mountains, nature, and the ancient indigenous vibes as well as before us the Ohlone, Miwok, and other indigenous people inhabited this land. Just like the Arawak Indians inhabited Jamaica before the people of African descent arrived,” he explained. “The reggae music scene, especially the DJs, has been rock-solid since I've been here over 20 years.

“The vibration of Jamaica reach the whole Earth! Especially with Reggae Music. Check the group Roots And Tings with Lateef and Jah Yzer. They are from the [San Francisco] Bay.”

Jahi is CEO of Microphone Mechanics, a multimedia company, and Spitlam Records which produced Reasonings.