More sounds from Frankie Music

Frankie Music Productions has kicked off 2020 with a handful of new releases. The Hughenden-based label, which is led by Comar Campbell, recently issued Earthstrong by Jah Lil, Raise A Pay by Mackeenan, Never Make Her Sad by Romain Virgo, Tonight by Shawn Antoine and Control Me by singer Leax.

Leax's given name is Kadijah Anderson. She is a former Miss Universe Jamaica runner-up.

Launched in 2007, Frankie Music Productions is known for songs including She's Happy by Konshens and Delus, Love Her by Duane Stephenson and Dweet Again by Beenie Man.

Campbell previously produced the Revelation Time, Chrillex and Coalition rhythm projects. One of his biggest hits is Raggamuffin by Koffee.

Last year, he released the General A rhythm, which featured songs by Christopher Martin, Jesse Royal, Busy Signal and Naomi Cowan.

