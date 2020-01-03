More sounds from Frankie Music
Frankie Music Productions has kicked off 2020 with a handful of new releases. The Hughenden-based label, which is led by Comar Campbell, recently issued Earthstrong by Jah Lil, Raise A Pay by Mackeenan, Never Make Her Sad by Romain Virgo, Tonight by Shawn Antoine and Control Me by singer Leax.
Leax's given name is Kadijah Anderson. She is a former Miss Universe Jamaica runner-up.
Launched in 2007, Frankie Music Productions is known for songs including She's Happy by Konshens and Delus, Love Her by Duane Stephenson and Dweet Again by Beenie Man.
Campbell previously produced the Revelation Time, Chrillex and Coalition rhythm projects. One of his biggest hits is Raggamuffin by Koffee.
Last year, he released the General A rhythm, which featured songs by Christopher Martin, Jesse Royal, Busy Signal and Naomi Cowan.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy