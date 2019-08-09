Mr and Miss Ja Supranat'l crowned

Rayon Davis, a customs officer and third-year accounting student at the University of The West Indies, and Kimberly Dawkins, a nursing student at the University of Technology Jamaica, are Mr and Miss Jamaica Supranational 2019.

They were named winners at the finale which took place last Saturday at Carter Hall in Half-Way-Tree. Ten males and females competed for the respective titles.

“I am expecting nothing less than a Top 10 placement for both winners at the international level. Thanks to Spartan Health Club who provided gym membership for the winners. Their bodies should be in great shape for the international finals,” said Wayne Bailey, national director of Jamaica Supranational.

“I entered the Miss Jamaica Supranational because I wanted to represent my country at the highest level. I have done my research on the pageant and I am ready to be the first representative from Jamaica to bring home the title,” said 25-year-old Dawkins.

She added, “I am more confident after getting months of training. I have gotten the chance to visit the Mustard Seed Children's home; it was a wonderful feeling to be able to bring a smile to a child.”

Davis, who is 29, credits the contest with building his confidence.

“It has also enhanced me because of the training I have received, I am more confident before an audience and more confident doing interviews,” said the Manchester-born Davis.

The 11th Miss Supranational pageant is scheduled for December 6 in Poland. It has attracted 80 delegates.

Mr Supranational will also be held in Poland, on December 7. This is its fourth staging and 40 delegates will compete.