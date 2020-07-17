Mr Pike bears soul

Mr Pike pays tribute to his late wife and grandmom on Feel My Pain , released on June 17. Both females died in separate incidents in 2017.

According to the singer, his wife, Tasha, was battling a lung disorder while his 90-year-old grandmother, Alice Roberts, succumbed to internal organs failure.

Mr Pike said he remembers the cherished moments with both women in his life.

“The times that my grandmother was able to spend with me, my wife and our kids, I will always cherish them. When I used to fly her down to visit us in Atlanta, it just felt great to be able to cater to her, after all that she's done for me. She and my kids were very fond of each other. As it relates to my wife, every birthday, every holiday, every anniversary, every get together, every cook out, every Mother's-Father's Day, and especially, every family vacations. Those were special times,” Mr Pike told Jamaica Observer.

“ Feel My Pain says a lot. It deals with trying to overcome tragedy, losing someone that you love and trying to pick up the pieces and move on. The deaths of both my wife and grandmother had an immediate effect, which was the worst spiritual, mental and emotional pain that I have ever felt in my life. And over time, I have grown more mentally and spiritually stronger, more aware and conscious of the way I live my life and treat others. It has also drawn me closer to God,” Mr Pike continued.

Feel My Pain is self-produced on the Mind Bending Music Group.

Mr Pike (given name Rory Pike) is originally from Concrete Jungle in Kingston. He grew up inspired by several entertainers whose music resonated with him in a positive way.

“I was influenced by the classics. I grew up with my aunt Evette and she played everything from One Love by Bob Marley to Stand by Me by Ben E King. I also listened to artistes like Beres Hammond, Billy Joel and Elton John,” said the Atlanta-based Mr Pike.

Twenty years ago, after relocating to New York, he joined an all-Jamaican group calling themselves Rolling NYCE Crew. He remained a member until 2007.

He has worked with producers including Jon FX, Johnathan Wells, Silver Bird Records, Haynes Records, Michael Cummings, and Ronnie Bym from Zimbabwe.

Having formed Mind Bending Music Group, he hopes to provide a platform for aspiring artistes.

“Our aim is to put out great quality music and music with substance and meaning. We also want to provide a platform for other artistes for them to be able to express and explore their musical talent and to bring joy and awareness to the world,” he added.

Aside from music, Mr Pike is involved in several philanthropic efforts. He has provided monetary and moral support to youths in the United States, Jamaica and Harare in Zimbabwe.