Nadine listed among Ultimate
NADINE Sutherland, whose recording career launched 41 years ago, is among the artistes with songs on The Ultimate 2021, a compilation album by Tad's International Record.
Sutherland's contribution is Chatty Chatty, released last February by Danger Zone Music Group. There are 21 songs on the latest edition of The Ultimate, a popular series first released 14 years ago.
“Since 2007 we have released one per annum and the response has been remarkable. To date, this series has been a success. Most of the top reggae/dancehall artistes look forward to having a track featured on the series,” said Tad Dawkins, head of Tad's International Record.
He said a team at the company oversees the selection process which results in songs by established and up-and-coming acts.
Most of the songs on The Ultimate 2021 are by major stars like Popcaan with Block Traffic, Busy Signal ( No Problem), I-Octane ( Tun up di Place), Richie Spice ( Rasta Teachings) and Sanchez who does Love is Blind.
According to Dawkins, The Ultimate provides a great opportunity for emerging artistes to be heard.
“Being featured in the mix with established and acclaimed artistes can only give an aspiring artiste a good push in their exposure to the world, which is the reach of The Ultimate series,” he said.
The highly thought of Mortimer is one of the upcoming acts on the album with Road to Trod. Another is Tableta, who does Great with Bugle.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy