Nadine listed among Ultimate

NADINE Sutherland, whose recording career launched 41 years ago, is among the artistes with songs on The Ultimate 2021, a compilation album by Tad's International Record.

Sutherland's contribution is Chatty Chatty, released last February by Danger Zone Music Group. There are 21 songs on the latest edition of The Ultimate, a popular series first released 14 years ago.

“Since 2007 we have released one per annum and the response has been remarkable. To date, this series has been a success. Most of the top reggae/dancehall artistes look forward to having a track featured on the series,” said Tad Dawkins, head of Tad's International Record.

He said a team at the company oversees the selection process which results in songs by established and up-and-coming acts.

Most of the songs on The Ultimate 2021 are by major stars like Popcaan with Block Traffic, Busy Signal ( No Problem), I-Octane ( Tun up di Place), Richie Spice ( Rasta Teachings) and Sanchez who does Love is Blind.

According to Dawkins, The Ultimate provides a great opportunity for emerging artistes to be heard.

“Being featured in the mix with established and acclaimed artistes can only give an aspiring artiste a good push in their exposure to the world, which is the reach of The Ultimate series,” he said.

The highly thought of Mortimer is one of the upcoming acts on the album with Road to Trod. Another is Tableta, who does Great with Bugle.