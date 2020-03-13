Nastic salutes his Jamaican girl

While growing up in Yallahs, St Thomas, singer Nastic was inspired by different genres — from 1970s reggae to dub poetry and American R&B. His latest single, My Jamaican Girl, is a cover of the 1971 classic by The Gaylads.

Sheldon “Calibud” Stewart produced the song.

“I decided to sing a cover version of My Jamaican Girl because of inspiration that I got from the rhythm. From listening to the rhythm, I knew that the song was right for it,” said Nastic.

My Jamaican Girl was a major hit for The Gaylads. It is written by the group's founder/lead singer BB Seaton and produced by Leslie Kong, who died in August that year.

On March 27, Nastic plans to perform the song at Reggae In Bin, at Club Marina in Barbados. It will be his first time outside of Jamaica; the show will feature Jah Bouks, Isiah Mentor, Ras Khalifa, and Challenger.

“I am looking forward to spreading the positive music and representing my country. I also want to use the opportunity to further promote my music and to make some valuable connections,” he said.

From an early age, Nastic (given name Jason Smith) knew music was his calling. He has worked with the Addis Ababa label and producer Fitzroy Hamilton's Gold Mine Productions label.

G7 tackles domestic violence

G7 is concerned about the rise in domestic violence against women and abuse of children in Jamaica. The troubling trends inspired him to record Wull it Like Gorilla Glue, his latest song.

“I wanted to talk about the current situation that I see happening in Jamaica. There are too many incidents of men killing or injuring women that they have relationships with. The frequent abuse of children by men and the scamming are also of concern,” he observed.

G7, who was born Garfield Reid, made his recording debut seven years ago with the song Gi Mi.

He is originally from Waterford in St Catherine, a community that has experienced its share of crime and violence. He currently resides in Newark, New Jersey.

His better-known songs include Do Di Maths and Needle Eye, which is featured on the Game Changer rhythm. Studio Vibes, Jah Sno Cone and Warrior Chief are among the producers he has worked with.

After a break from music to focus on family, G7 recently resurfaced with new management.

“I'm working with my original management team again which is spearheaded by Terence McDonald of T7G Music, and we're going to make some big things happen. I'm also working with some excellent producers, and I plan to drop a lot of new music this year,” said a confident G7.

'Sorry' times for Nordia Mothersille

In recent weeks, a ballad titled Sorry has made the rounds on local radio. It is done by newcomer Nordia Mothersille for Not Nice Productions.

Mothersille, who is signed to that label, is ecstatic about the reaction to Sorry.

“I'm very excited to see the different reaction from people each day on social media. People are tagging me into their responses to the song, and it has been amazing. The feedback and interaction have been steadily growing and I am thankful,” she said.

Mothersille is from Islington, St Mary, a parish which has produced a number of acts including Capleton, Lady Saw, Tanya Stephens, and Ninja Man. She hopes to follow their path to success.

“At an early age I got into music. I was on the church choir so I got the chance to perform from early in front of an audience. However, while growing up, I was inspired by old school R&B and country music. My grandparents would play a lot of James Ingram, Etta James and Luther Vandross and Dolly Parton and I used to sing along to their songs,” Mothersille recalled.

A former student of Marymount High School, Mothersille recently linked with Not Nice Productions after entering their online competition which sought fresh talent. Though she did not win, her vocals impressed the producer who eventually signed her to his label.

Mothersille is featured on the single We Rise, a collaboration with several dancehall artistes including Daddy1, Iwaata, Intence, Jafrass and Quada.