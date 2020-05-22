Natural Vybz upbeat about new single

Reggae artiste Natural Vybz is looking forward to the release of his new single, titled Touch.

The single,which was produced by the St Lucia-born singjay for his Vybz Embassy label, has been released on all major digital platforms including iTunes and Spotify.

“I'm very excited about this new song. It's the first official single from my upcoming album. It has a very nice dancehall vibe; the fans are going to love it,” he said.

Touch will be one of the featured tracks on his sophomore album, 20/20 Vision, which is slated to be released later this year.

“The album is completed. It will feature 16 mind-blowing tracks. The fans are going to experience something that they've never experienced before. I'm introducing a new genre of music with this album that I call dancehall Afro pop; it's a mixture of dancehall, other Caribbean sounds and afro-beat all melded into one,” said Natural Vybz.

“Although the album is finished I'm in no rush to put it out. I want to promote Touch effectively and build some momentum before I release my album. I might even release a few singles before I put out the album.”

Natural Vybz, whose given name is Morgan Jankie, was born and raised in St Lucia. He migrated to the US in 1998.

The easy-going entertainer began his recording career in 1998, and released his debut album Good Side Of Life.

Some of his other singles are Know Bout, Me And Jah Alone, Mama, Never Too Late and Soft Touch.