Navino hits back at detractors

Deejay Navino takes a swipe at detractors with Life Too Short. The single will be released today on the High Supremacy Riddim 2020 and is produced by Damage Musiq label.

According to Navino, the song is derived from his own personal experiences.

“The song was inspired by people who hate on me for no reason. I have come to realise that being in music, detractors come with the territory,” said Navino.

A video for Life Too Short, directed by KD Visuals, is also slated for release today.

“My songs are a lot more melodic and there has been growth in delivery and song composition. Yes, there has been growth and we continue to evolve with the times,” he shared.

Navino, whose real name is Ricardo Fraser, is from St Mary but relocated to Spanish Town in St Catherine.

He recorded his first song, Seek and Find, for the Equinoxx label in 2009.

His other recordings include Chillin Time, A Nuh Luck, Never Touch Yet, Life Over Death and Links Dem Tall.

— Kevin Jackson