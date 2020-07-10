New names added to Double O rhythm

After a successful first quarter for the Double O rhythm, Lion Order Productions has decided that it's time to drop the video from the compilation, Mek Money by Intence.

The rhythm, which was released a few months ago, boasts artistes such as Munga Honorable, Intence, Teejay, Kash and Nakash Diesel.

“The rhythm did very well within the first few months of its release and I am thankful for the support from the artistes and their various fan bases. We dropped a video for Antics and Ozone and the numbers were way bigger than I imaged. I am grateful. When the video drops for Mek Money I have a feeling that it will be trending for a while,” said producer Leon Jones.

In addition to dropping Mek Money Jones has expressed that with the success of the rhythm, he has decided to release an extended version which will include tracks from Shane E, Maestro Don, Rockaz Elements, among other top names.

“I added these three artistes because I see the impact they have as well as the potential they have. Shane E has been consistent since he broke out on the scene, Maestro Don is favourable among the listeners, and Rockaz Elements added a different kind of flair to the beat that I believe will resonate well with fans outside of Jamaica,” he said.

Part Two of the Double O rhythm will be made available for sale in coming weeks through Zojak Worldwide.