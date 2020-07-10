New names added to Double O rhythm
After a successful first quarter for the Double O rhythm, Lion Order Productions has decided that it's time to drop the video from the compilation, Mek Money by Intence.
The rhythm, which was released a few months ago, boasts artistes such as Munga Honorable, Intence, Teejay, Kash and Nakash Diesel.
“The rhythm did very well within the first few months of its release and I am thankful for the support from the artistes and their various fan bases. We dropped a video for Antics and Ozone and the numbers were way bigger than I imaged. I am grateful. When the video drops for Mek Money I have a feeling that it will be trending for a while,” said producer Leon Jones.
In addition to dropping Mek Money Jones has expressed that with the success of the rhythm, he has decided to release an extended version which will include tracks from Shane E, Maestro Don, Rockaz Elements, among other top names.
“I added these three artistes because I see the impact they have as well as the potential they have. Shane E has been consistent since he broke out on the scene, Maestro Don is favourable among the listeners, and Rockaz Elements added a different kind of flair to the beat that I believe will resonate well with fans outside of Jamaica,” he said.
Part Two of the Double O rhythm will be made available for sale in coming weeks through Zojak Worldwide.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy