Nichelous strives for balance

Reggae singer Nicholas “Nichelous” Fearon released his debut album, Balance , in May. He is pleased with the 16-track set, produced on his Nichelous Music imprint.

“I am here to spread the message. I want to bring a cleaner, more positive vibe to the dancehall scene,” he said. “I strive for a balance between work, family, and music. As one gets older, it becomes more difficult to achieve that balance as time passes so I tried to involve my wife and my kids in my music as much as possible so in that way we all spend time together.”

Nichelous hails from Spanish Town in St Catherine. He recorded his first song, Rise Marcus Garvey, for the Bonner Cornerstone label in 2012 and has not looked back since. That song, a tribute to the Pan African giant and Jamaica's first national hero who died in 1940, remains one of his most enduring.

Though he performed on talent shows and hung around the Earth Shaker sound system, he never officially launched a music career, leaving for Aruba where he has worked as a bartender since 1997.

“I just have to give thanks for my team which has been working aggressively to make an impact out there, and I love the feedback so far, especially from Europe and the Caribbean,” he said.

His other singles included Your Brother is Not Your Enemy and Love Like This.