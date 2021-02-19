Nicki Cee sets record straight
ON-THE-RISE singer Nicki Cee is sending a message to men who fail to excite their partners with the single Turn Me On , on the Grinch Records label.
“I know for sure many women are not getting the loving they deserve, and it is all because our men did not turn us on. It is something happening to a lot of women,” Nicki Cee, 32, told the Jamaica Observer. “We [women] can all agree there is no perfeçt man, but we do want someone we can count on. I have been hurt in the past, so I am here to help my sisters.”
Turn Me On was released earlier this month.
Nicki Cee, whose given name is Nicketa Colespring, was born in Mandeville, Manchester. She attended Maggotty High and later St Elizabeth Technical High School.
She discovered her talent while attending church.
“I was like a vessel that everyone wanted to fill, including my grandmother, Sylvia Colespring. She would virtually pull me out of bed to accompany her to St Luke's Anglican Church in Balaclava, St Elizabeth. There, I became a soloist leading the youth choir on every platform they performed,” she said.
She migrated to the United States at 21 to join her parents.
Late last year, Nicki Cee made her debut with the single Broken, produced by Jayforreal of the Grinch Records label.
She is working on a yet-to-be-titled EP which she hopes to be ready before year-end.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy