Nicki Cee sets record straight

ON-THE-RISE singer Nicki Cee is sending a message to men who fail to excite their partners with the single Turn Me On , on the Grinch Records label.

“I know for sure many women are not getting the loving they deserve, and it is all because our men did not turn us on. It is something happening to a lot of women,” Nicki Cee, 32, told the Jamaica Observer. “We [women] can all agree there is no perfeçt man, but we do want someone we can count on. I have been hurt in the past, so I am here to help my sisters.”

Turn Me On was released earlier this month.

Nicki Cee, whose given name is Nicketa Colespring, was born in Mandeville, Manchester. She attended Maggotty High and later St Elizabeth Technical High School.

She discovered her talent while attending church.

“I was like a vessel that everyone wanted to fill, including my grandmother, Sylvia Colespring. She would virtually pull me out of bed to accompany her to St Luke's Anglican Church in Balaclava, St Elizabeth. There, I became a soloist leading the youth choir on every platform they performed,” she said.

She migrated to the United States at 21 to join her parents.

Late last year, Nicki Cee made her debut with the single Broken, produced by Jayforreal of the Grinch Records label.

She is working on a yet-to-be-titled EP which she hopes to be ready before year-end.