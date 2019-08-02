Nigma puts in the work
St Catherine-born deejay Kemar “Nigma” Watson is pleased with the feedback to Put In the Work.
“People love the song, everybody ah say ah it this. This is the song to really launch my career, everybody ah endorse it,” Nigma said.
The song will be released on the Christopher G Records label tomorrow, alongside other tracks, on the Revue riddim.
Put In the Work will be included on his 12-track mixtape, dubbed Nigma Vision 2k19, this summer.
“The streets know me as a really talented singjay, and we plan to shoot a video for Put in the Work cause it will be the lead track of my upcoming mixtape,” Nigma said.
He performed at Stone Love Weddy Weddy anniversary on Wednesday.
Nigma recently is currently signed to Talermad Music Group.
Earlier this year, he released Dem Nuh Mightier Than You, produced by Konsequence Muzik, and he got a buzz with Procedure.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy