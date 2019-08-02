Nigma puts in the work

St Catherine-born deejay Kemar “Nigma” Watson is pleased with the feedback to Put In the Work.

“People love the song, everybody ah say ah it this. This is the song to really launch my career, everybody ah endorse it,” Nigma said.

The song will be released on the Christopher G Records label tomorrow, alongside other tracks, on the Revue riddim.

Put In the Work will be included on his 12-track mixtape, dubbed Nigma Vision 2k19, this summer.

“The streets know me as a really talented singjay, and we plan to shoot a video for Put in the Work cause it will be the lead track of my upcoming mixtape,” Nigma said.

He performed at Stone Love Weddy Weddy anniversary on Wednesday.

Nigma recently is currently signed to Talermad Music Group.

Earlier this year, he released Dem Nuh Mightier Than You, produced by Konsequence Muzik, and he got a buzz with Procedure.