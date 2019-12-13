Ninja released from hospital
Black Queen, a close friend of incarcerated deejay Ninjaman, says he has been released from hospital and a date for his surgery has been postponed.
“The doctors postponed the surgery, because right now they are trying to get him some heart medication. We are unsure of the surgery date right now,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
According to the singer, whose given name is Semonie Giles, Ninjaman had been in the University Hospital of the West Indies since Monday, after complaining about pains. He was released Wednesday and is being treated at an undisclosed location.
Black Queen is uncertain about the type of surgery required, as she has not spoken to the doctors directly.
She did, however, say that he is in high spirits.
“When I saw him, he was upbeat as always. You know how Ninjaman is; he just wanted his fans to know that he loves them and know seh him alright,” she said.
The 53-year-old artiste, whose real name is Desmond Ballentyne, was found guilty for the murder of Ricardo Johnson, also known as “Trooper”, in March 2009 along with his son, Janiel, and Dennis Clayton. He was also found guilty of shooting with intent.
In 2017, he was given a life sentence for murder and 20 years for shooting with intent. He was ordered to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole.
His co-accused were also handed life sentences, with 15 years before being eligible for parole.
A native of St Mary, Ninjaman rose to prominence in the 1980s with songs like Cover Me, Protection and Border Clash.
Black Queen, who recently released the song Nobody Knows My Pain, said Ninjaman has not only played an integral role in her musical career, but her personal development.
“Ninja has always been there. If there is anything at all that I need, he's there for support. He knows my children, my husband and him are very close and he has always been an active figure in our lives,” she stated.
