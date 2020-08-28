Nitty Zulu aims to inspire

Despite experiencing career 'ups and downs', deejay Nitty Zulu is intent on inspiring others with his music.

“Through my music, I want to inspire and to bring a positive light to the world we live in. I want to be that artiste that motivates and boosts self-confidence and to help fight depression,” he told Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “My love for the music is what motivates me to grow each day and this has been a goal of mine.”

On September 11, he will officially release two songs —accompanied by music videos: Pressure (produced by Kev Allen) and Wheelin (produced by Budja Records). King Simeon Di Great directed both videos.

Wheelin, according to the deejay, was inspired by stunt bikers.

Nitty Zulu (given name Andra Lewis) hails from the 'Garden Parish' of St Elizabeth.

“As far as I can remember after hearing reggae for the first time I was in love with the art form. I would sing songs while with my friends and climbing fruit trees, and filling my belly was one of fondest memories as a child. At the age of five, while visiting my father in Kendal, Manchester, I was exposed to dancehall at the community centre. Super Cat was an early musical influence and I knew then what I wanted to do with my life,” said Nitty Zulu.

As a youngster attending church, Nitty Zulu learnt to play the drums, which helped to broaden his appreciation for music. He wrote his first song titled 6 o'clock at 15.

After residing overseas for a short time, he returned to Jamaica in 2007 where he made his recording debut with I Got the Energy. He later became a part of selector Pink Panta's 5 Star label.