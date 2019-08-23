No-Maddz find heaven on earth

Dub Poetry duo The No-Maddz, comprised Sheldon “Sheppie” Shepherd and Everaldo “Evie” Creary, are preparing to release their album Heaven on Earth.

The project is slated to hit the streets on August 30, and has been described as a commentary on the social constructs that affect Jamaica, and reﬂects on the hardships and triumphs that people all over the world face.

The independently produced and released album has been co-produced with Walshy Fire of the super group Major Lazer and presents collaborations with artistes including Idris Elba and Grammy-nominated Kumar (formerly of Raging Fyah). It also introduces the work of up-and-coming producer, The Wizard, daughter of reggae icon Beres Hammond. The album will be available across digital streaming and download platforms, and in physical form on CD and vinyl.

Following the release, The No-Maddz will prepare to announce their Heaven On Earth tour that will bring their new music to live audiences across the world.

Formerly a band of four, The No-Maddz decided to move forward as a duo after the release of their ﬁrst album. The current members are both recipients of the prestigious Jamaican Prime Minister's Youth Award for Excellence in Arts and Culture and are also accomplished screen and stage actors.