No-Maddz find heaven on earth
Dub Poetry duo The No-Maddz, comprised Sheldon “Sheppie” Shepherd and Everaldo “Evie” Creary, are preparing to release their album Heaven on Earth.
The project is slated to hit the streets on August 30, and has been described as a commentary on the social constructs that affect Jamaica, and reﬂects on the hardships and triumphs that people all over the world face.
The independently produced and released album has been co-produced with Walshy Fire of the super group Major Lazer and presents collaborations with artistes including Idris Elba and Grammy-nominated Kumar (formerly of Raging Fyah). It also introduces the work of up-and-coming producer, The Wizard, daughter of reggae icon Beres Hammond. The album will be available across digital streaming and download platforms, and in physical form on CD and vinyl.
Following the release, The No-Maddz will prepare to announce their Heaven On Earth tour that will bring their new music to live audiences across the world.
Formerly a band of four, The No-Maddz decided to move forward as a duo after the release of their ﬁrst album. The current members are both recipients of the prestigious Jamaican Prime Minister's Youth Award for Excellence in Arts and Culture and are also accomplished screen and stage actors.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy