No-Maddz to spread Heaven

No-Maddz are planning to take Heaven on Earth worldwide.

Following the launch of their most recent album, Heaven on Earth, the quartet-turn-duo is currently planning a promotional tour across Europe for this summer.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, Sheldon Shepherd, co-founder and current member of the band, said they are in the process of finalising dates and venues.

“Usually we do Poland. We are looking at finalising Rototom, they haven't given me a final list of shows yet, particularly because we are still watching to see how this corona [virus] thing plays out. So, the most I can say, is that we have a tour planned, we're working with GLP (Georg Leitner Productions) cyaan give any specific, especially since we still working on confirming all the dates for summer 2020,” he said.

Heaven on Earth was officially released in August 2019 and features 11 tracks, including a collaboration on the song Beat Dem Down with British actor Idris Elba, who directed Shepherd and the second member of the duo, Everaldo Creary, in the film Yardie. The project was produced by Walshy Fire from Major Laser.

Now with two voices, Shepherd said their music has not lost the touch of different sounds and the biggest readjustment for them is reintroducing themselves to the fan base garnered over the years. The group became popular with tunes such as Puku Poo and Shottas, which embodied a unique mix of voices, rhythm and poetry.

“We have done a lot of work together as the collective so we made a brand and image and created a following; the idea of the collective is still the same in the duo, so what we are doing now is take our time to reintroduce a newness to the following, show them that it is different but similar energies to the past. We are trying to reconnect the people, saying now we are The No-Maddz, we have a new project, brand new sound and we not leaving behind the dub poetry,” he expressed.

He says as a duo, things have been even a little more advantageous.

“Obviously the team smaller, travelling is easier,” he said jokingly. “It is easier to communicate and things get done somewhat quicker to be honest, right after the Sly and Robbie project, we come back with another album and we working on even more international collaborations right now,” he continued.

As a part of their reintroduction, No-Maddz are looking at making more 'at-home 'appearances.

This is the group's second album following Sly and Robbie Presents The No- Maddz in 2015.